First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.22 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of BOK Financial worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $82.62 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

