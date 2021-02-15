First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.07 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $129.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $149.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

