First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.27 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Mueller Industries worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLI. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

MLI stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,450. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

