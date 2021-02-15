First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Bilibili worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $153.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.