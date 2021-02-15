First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.68 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

