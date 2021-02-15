First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,284 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $150.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $3,240,423. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.