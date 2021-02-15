First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $140.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

