First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

