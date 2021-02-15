First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Toll Brothers worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

