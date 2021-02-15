First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 14,144 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $19,317,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after buying an additional 253,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.04 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

