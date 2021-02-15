First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 192,669 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 232.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 192,669 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Hexcel worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HXL opened at $51.25 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

