First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 24,152 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of SJW Group worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $68.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

