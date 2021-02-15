First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,863 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Medpace worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $173.95.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

