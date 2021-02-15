First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,878 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $197.83 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.