First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 9,310 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of RS opened at $125.59 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $135.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

