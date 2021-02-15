First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,540,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.