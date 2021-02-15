First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 344,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of Forterra worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forterra by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 59.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,294 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

