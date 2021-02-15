First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Generac worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.46.

Shares of GNRC opened at $326.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day moving average is $212.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $330.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

