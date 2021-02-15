First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,375 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $111.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

