First Trust Advisors LP Sells 33,978 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,130,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.