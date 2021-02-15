First Trust Advisors LP Sells 604,726 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604,726 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

AIG stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

