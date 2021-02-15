First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,658 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $44.80 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.