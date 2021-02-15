First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

