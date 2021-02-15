First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 41.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $30.62 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

