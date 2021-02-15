First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 14th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.70 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.