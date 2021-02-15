First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after buying an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after buying an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

