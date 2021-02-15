First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 44,963.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.18% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

