FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

LON FGP opened at GBX 77.95 ($1.02) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.77. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £951.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

