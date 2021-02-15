Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.