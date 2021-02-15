Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.6% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 50.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

