Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.32 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

