Five9 (FIVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $181.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.84. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock worth $11,725,333. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.