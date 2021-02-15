Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.67.

In other news, insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 64,266 shares of Flagship Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,539.23 ($108,242.31).

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

