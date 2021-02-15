Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $78.26 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $78.26 million and approximately $44.88 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00270127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00399978 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

