FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $265,360.25 and $430.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.00963363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.50 or 0.05204156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018518 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

