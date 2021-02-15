Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

