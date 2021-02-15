FLO Price Reaches $0.0368 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $117,982.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 55% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002675 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.