Flowchain (FLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,034.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $17,893.98 and approximately $48,034.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01004758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.85 or 0.05211703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.