Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 576,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $532.05 million, a P/E ratio of 174.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fluent by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

