FlypMe (FYP) Hits Market Cap of $898,186.67

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $898,186.67 and approximately $3,223.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00995028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.05199130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.