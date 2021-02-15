FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.