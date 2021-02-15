FOAM Price Tops $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and $80,095.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FOAM has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.