Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Update

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 288,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $16.88 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.