Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,900. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

