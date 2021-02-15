Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 540,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 233,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

