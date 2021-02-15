Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 211,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

