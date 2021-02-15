Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,104.11. 48,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

