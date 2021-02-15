Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $69.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $69,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.61. 2,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.41. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.