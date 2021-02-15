Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,600 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

