Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,700 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WRI traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $25.46. 26,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

